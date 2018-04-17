Action against fake drugs

Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh today said at least three to five pharmacies "have been brought to book" for selling fake and substandard drugs. Speaking in the Senate, Deyalsingh vowed the ministry would continue to investigate pharmacies engaged in this practice and, "continue to send these files to the DPP and the police."

The minister said this is significant compared to the last five years, when no pharmacies were made to account for this practice. Saying all pharmacists take an ethics course as part of their training, Deyalsingh said it was inconceivable that pharmacists know they are purchasing unregistered drugs. The minister said there was always room for more resources. He said steps are being taken to fill vacancies in the ministry's Food and Drugs Division.