Valencia man charged with kidnapping girl, 6

A 42-year-old Valencia man, who allegedly snatched his six-year-old ex-stepdaughter and drove off with her in his car after a heated argument with her mother, was detained on Saturday afternoon and charged with kidnapping.

He was also charged with making threats to the girl's mother.

Makeba Williams, the victim's mother, who had been living with the man for the past two years, left her home on Sunday with her daughter as a result of domestic issues.

At around 4.30 pm on Sunday the man went to Williams' mother's home and allegedly began making threats. He allegedly took Alisha Williams, who was standing in the yard, put her in his car and drove away.

Sangre Grande police issued an all-points bulletin for police to be on the lookout for the car.

Around 4.50 pm it was seen not far from where Alisha was taken and the man was arrested.

Alisha was reunited with her mother and the suspect was taken to the Sangre Grande station, where he was charged.