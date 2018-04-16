Tobago Chamber: It’s good to see Spirit return

Photo: Sureash Cholai

Chairman of the Tobago Division of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce Claude Benoit is calling for the maintenance schedule of the TT Spirit to be adhered to.

After almost ten months' absence from the inter-island sea route for much-needed repairs, the TT Spirit returned to service on Monday.

Contacted for comment on Monday, Benoit expressed pleasure about the vessel's return.

"It is a good thing to see the Spirit back. It is very good for the travelling public that at least they now have a ferry," he said.

But he remains worried about the vessel's longevity.

"I am just concerned that it should stay running for a long time. I hope that the persons who are in charge of the maintenance of the vessel maintain all the maintenance schedules to ensure that it doesn’t go through the said problems that it encountered before. I hope and pray that there will be no breaking-down of the vessel.

"It is so important for us to have a reliable ferry for the rest of the year, but this can only be so if there is regular maintenance with all the requirements for keeping it running on time."

Speaking with Newsday Tobago last Saturday by phone, chairman of the Port Authority Lyle Alexander said there is need for improvement in the organisational structure at the authority, adding, "Those details are contained in a report which has been submitted to Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan."

Alexander said it is clear that maintenance of the vessels had been lacking and one of the things he wants to ensure as port chairman that a proper maintenance schedule is carried out.

The TT Spirit left Scarborough at 6.38am on Monday, arriving in Trinidad at 9.25am, with 308 passengers and 62 vehicles. It also made a return sailing, leaving Port of Spain at 4pm on Monday, to head back to Tobago.