Slight decrease in cost of a basket of goods

THERE has been a slight decrease in the cost of a basket of goods, the Consumer Affairs Division (CAD) reported in its latest report of supermarket prices for January to March.

According to a statement from the CAD, there were only minor fluctuations in food prices in Trinidad.

“From the survey conducted, it was noted that the cost of a basket of goods - which represents the items purchased by a typical family of four (4) on a monthly basis __ has decreased by 0.15 per cent.”

The CAD said while it continues to monitor prices, the public is urged to exercise their power of choice and choose shopping locations wisely.

“Additionally, consumers are reminded to examine goods before purchasing, scan cupboards and pantries and make a list prior to visiting the supermarket. Always remember to request and keep receipts in anticipation of any event where goods may have to be returned and/or exchanged.”

Consumers were also reminded to remain vigilant when shopping and be guided by the division’s monthly supermarket prices publication.

The division also said as part of its mandate to ensure fair pricing, and in line with its ongoing price monitoring programme, it continues to monitor the average prices of 118 products in 42 supermarkets throughout the country monthly.

Consumer advocates of the division are also reaching out to consumers through its outreach programmes.