Roslyn comes to the east with style

Charles Marchan, left, Cheri Colleen Young, Crystal Harpaul and Wayne Riley.

GARY CARDINEZ

TT’s newest after work liming spot opened last week Friday for management and staff of Grads Holdings to experience the ambience of Roslyn Lounge.

The lounge is part of Roslyn Hall and Lounge a newly-designed, uniquely modern venue at 31-33 Auzonville Road, Tunapuna.

Without doubt the lounge is like no other, from its picturesque waterfall entrance and beautiful patio, to the air-conditioned executive lounge area which will host the after work lime. There is also secured parking on the compound.

Interestingly, three women are behind the new venture, first there is CEO of Grads Nichole Joseph Cupid, executive manager Nicole Pierre-Baldeo and then there is the manager Keitha Smith who will oversee the running of the lounge.

According to Cupid, last Friday was an evening to get feedback from patrons who visited the lounge. From that they will move into an official opening some time in May. She insisted that their mission is to allow patrons to experience excellence whenever they come to Roslyn.

Grads Holdings consists of Swat Estate Police, Beverly’s Oasis Suites (Tobago) and Roslyn Hall and Lounge.

A DJ kept patrons entertained but there are plans to have live entertainment and a karaoke night. A well-stocked bar and a kitchen are available for patrons to enjoy cutters.

The lounge will be opened on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.