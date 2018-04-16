Rambharat: No risk of diseases

Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat.

AGRICULTURE Minister Clarence Rambharat on Friday gave the assurance the country was not facing any risk of zoonotic diseases as a result of illegal importation of animals from Venezuela. Responding to a question in the House of Representatives, Rambharat said his ministry is supporting efforts by the National Security Ministry to curb this trade.

He also said his ministry is monitoring farmers who deal with livestock and providing training to farmers to deal with this issue.

Rambharat recalled that last year, 1,600 kg of wild meat were tested to ensure they were free from any disease. Later in the sitting, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said repairs on the Egypt Primary School in Point Fortin were 99 percent complete. In response to a question from Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh, Garcia said security at this school and others were left unattended to by the former People’s Partnership government.