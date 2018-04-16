PM leaves for London

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley left the country yesterday to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London.

Rowley will be accompanied by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses to the CHOGM which begins today with Queen Elizabeth II hosting the opening ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

At last Thursday’s post-Cabinet news conference, Young said Rowley would be involved in a number of important meetings in London, in addition to his official engagements at the CHOGM.

He said these included discussions “at a very, very high level with international security and intelligence personnel, for a number of strategic reasons.”

Energy Minister Franklin Khan and National Gas Company chairman Gerry Brooks will join energy technocrats in London for talks with British Petroleum and Shell, this week. Young said a strategy was being determined to “extract the best possible outcome” for TT in those talks.

Rowley will also meet with TT nationals, who reside in London, this week. Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister until Rowley returns home on April 24.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is also scheduled to address the opening ceremony. The CHOGM ends with Rowley and other Commonwealth leaders holding the Leaders Retreat at Windsor Castle on Friday.