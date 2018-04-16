New traffic rules for Sando in effect today

ADDITIONAL traffic rules will take effect, on a trial basis, in San Fernando today, and are aimed at easing the congestion as the new school term reopens.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said students attending the ASJA Girls, Boys and the primary schools on Park and Todd Streets, will be able to access their respective schools through the second class recreation ground in Skinner Park.

They can also exit the schools by the same route.

Todd Street, from the Park Street intersection into Rienzi Kirton Highway, will now have an additional lane for traffic going east along the highway. Prior to this, there were two lanes and one lane shared traffic going east and into San Fernando.

Regrello said the third lane will allow traffic to flow into Rienzi/Kirton highway at a faster pace.

Lower Chacon and St Vincent Streets are now two-way. Henry Street and Coffee Street, next to Belgroves Funeral Home, have been converted to a one-way with traffic going north into Maiden Street. Regrello said the changes would be for three months, after which the San Fernando Borough Corporation, traffic management and police, will decide if it continues.

“As we welcome the new school term we will be implementing some changes in traffic so that we can curb the traffic congestion into and out of the city of San Fernando,” the mayor said.