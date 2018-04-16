Mother of six in court for fraud

Ayoka Mollick

A Santa Cruz mother of six was denied bail when she appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday, charged with possession of counterfeit credit cards, a bogus drivers’ permit and uttering a dishonoured cheque.

Ayoka Mollick, 40, of Foster Drive, was denied bail after the police deemed her a flight risk. She appeared before Magistrate Kerri Honore-Narine in the First Magistrates Court.

Mollick, the managing director of Zoey’s Automotive Service, was arrested on April 11, by investigators of the Fraud Squad office, for obtaining services using a dishonoured cheque.

A quantity of credit cards and a forged drivers’ permit were then allegedly found during the execution of a search warrant.

After pleading not-guilty to the charges, Mollick’s attorney Criston J Williams applied for bail on the grounds that his client was the mother of six; the youngest of which was six-months-old.

He said she was financially responsible for her six children since her husband died recently, and was the managing director of her own company.

However, court prosecutor Sgt Azard Ali objected to bail being granted as she was deemed a flight risk.

He said on the day Mollick was arrested, her luggage was packed and five of her children had left the country on a flight. He said Mollick was the holder of a United States Green Card, and there was no guarantee that she will remain in the country.

Ali also said Mollick had only been residing at the address in Santa Cruz for six months and her business was not in operation.

Mollick also gave a Diego Martin address, which her lawyer said she will be residing at for the duration of the magisterial proceedings.

Honore-Narine agreed with the prosecution, ruling that the court had concerns about her place of residence should she be granted bail.

Mollick will return to court on Wednesday, which will give the police sufficient time to verify the address she gave in Diego Martin, before bail can be considered.

Honore-Narine also transferred the charge relating to the uttering of the dishonoured cheque to the Chaguanas Magistrates Court, since the alleged offence occurred in that district.