MET Office overhauling early warning system

Haley Anderson, Quality Specialist, Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service speaking about their early warning systems at Ministry of Public Utilities Head Office at One Alexandra in Woodbrook. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

THE TT MET Office is completely overhauling their early warning system to provide information further in advance, says MET Office Quality Manager Haley Anderson.

He was speaking, during the launch of the new system on Monday held at the Public Utilities Ministry, Port of Spain.

Anderson said alerts would be issued much further in advance, such as two to five days away, when it is suspected the hazard would be a threat to this country. He explained as the forecasters become more confident a watch will be issued closer to the time, followed by a warning when it is almost certain the hazard is going to happen.

Anderson said the MET Office was moving away from a deterministic true/false way of issuing warnings to a more probabilistic method. He explained in the past the MET Office may have hesitated but now would provide up front the level of confidence in the forecast and citizens would be in a better position to make better decisions.

He reported from engaging with stakeholders, disaster management agencies, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), the "man on the ground," and fishermen and farmers one of the issues was that when they received information they were not sure what to do next. He recalled meeting with Matelot fishermen who reported they received a bulletin did not understand how severe the hazard was going to be and this resulted in several fisherman losing boats and nets, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

“So our overall objective is to increase the quality of communications and to communicate more directly and less ambiguously the important information that is critical to early warning messages.”