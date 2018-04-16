Mamoral citrus vendor shot dead

A 34-year-old Mamoral citrus vendor was shot dead after leaving a bar near his Leakham Trace, Mamoral home on Sunday afternoon.

Dexter Surrillio spent several hours on Sunday afternoon liming with friends and neighbours at a bar, when he received a phone call.

As he was walking in the direction of his home, a gunman approached and shot him several times, then ran off.

The body was viewed by a district medical officer and taken to the Forensic Science Centre.

Police said yesterday that Surrillio had a criminal record for break-ins and robberies, but began vending in Port of Spain and had vowed to live a crime-free life.