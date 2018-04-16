Latins held with ammo, magazines

One of four Latino nationals arrested and charged for possession of ammunition, Roger Majias.

FIVE Latin Americans are expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate charged with possession of ammunition.

Robert Marinez, 30, of the Dominican Republic, and Michael Herrera, 27, Angel Bravo, 24, Adrian Arzolay, 23, and Roger Maijas, 23, all of Venezuela, were arrested by Erin police.

Police officers were on mobile patrol along Los Iros Beach Road, Erin, when they stopped a red Toyota Corolla car occupied by the five men. They were taken to the Erin Police Station, where police searched the car and found two extended magazines, loaded with two rounds of 9 mm ammunition, under the front seat.

Immigration Division officers were contacted and said the four Venezuelans had arrived in the country illegally, but the Dominican man entered legally.

Charges were laid against them on Sunday.