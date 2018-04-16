Kidnap victim Krystiana interviewed

Krystiana Sankar, 25, who was kidnapped last week, was interviewed by police yesterday.

KIDNAP victim Krystiana Sankar, the ex-stepdaughter of government minister Stuart Young, was interviewed for several hours yesterday by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), under the supervision of head of the Port of Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad.

Sankar, 24, was allowed to rest over the weekend and promised to make herself available for the interview yesterday. A female relative told Newsday Sankar, who is staying at her grandmother’s home in Petit Valley, spent the weekend speaking with friends and was comforted by close relatives. She expressed relief that she was unharmed.

Sankar’s mother, who was in Dubai when she was kidnapped from the home of a friend in Diego Martin last Thursday evening, was kept abreast of the situation and also expressed relief when she learned her daughter had been released early on Friday morning. Two men, one armed with a gun and the other with a cutlass, bundled Sankar into a white panel van and drove towards Four Roads.

No one has been arrested in connection with Sankar’s kidnapping and police are hoping to secure CCTV footage from the area where Sankar was released.

Police have denied reports that a 33-year-old man, believed to be Sankar’s boyfriend, was taken into custody last Friday. Her ex-boyfriend, and six of her friends – who were allegedly present when she was kidnapped – have already been interviewed.

Young, a minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, has denied that any of Sankar’s relatives paid the $167,000 ransom for her release.