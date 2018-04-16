JCC meets PM on construction industry

A plan of action is being developed to identify and clarify the true sum of money owed to the local construction sector.

The Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) on Friday met with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to discuss the concerns of local contractors.

Several issues were raised at the meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister, among them outstanding payments to contractors; mandatory registration of professionals in the industry; implementation of codes and standards; local content and coastal erosion, flooding and drainage and highways.

A statement from the JCC said the main focus of the meeting, however, was the issue of outstanding payments to contractors.

“The JCC is expected to submit the relevant information to the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s office within the next few weeks where both parties were assigned specific tasks to assist in the clarification of all outstanding payments.”

“Upon completion of assigned tasks, both parties will meet to develop a strategy to address this pressing issue.”

Friday’s meeting followed the prime minister’s announcement, earlier this year, that he will chair a ministerial committee for the construction industry. The committee will include relevant Government Ministers and representatives from the various professional bodies which form the JCC.

The JCC will also provide input and feedback for the plans and strategies of the government in relation to the construction industry.