Monday 16 April 2018
Gas agreement with Venezuela soon

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley says a gas export agreement between TT and Venezuela is in its “closing stages” at this time.

Rowley made this statement on Friday in the House of Representatives.

Rowley also said tenders would be issued for the construction of the prime minister’s residence in Tobago and government was considering rewards for TT athletes Michelle-Lee Ahye, Jareem Richards and Dylan Carter for their medal winning performances at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

