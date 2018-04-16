Four arrested for drunk driving

FOUR people were arrested for driving under the influence by the North Eastern Division traffic patrol unit, on the weekend.

According to police reports, during a road traffic exercise, a total of 146 people were administered breathalyser tests, and four men were over the prescribed limit.

Police also reported yesterday, two men, from Beetham Gardens, are in police custody after the Fraud Squad received a report of fraudulent use of credit cards on Friday, totalling $13,400.

The two men, ages 38 and 27, were arrested.