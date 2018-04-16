Despite ‘deranged minds’, Garcia reports smooth reopening

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

DESPITE reports of a bomb scare at ASJA Boys’ College in San Fernando yesterday and a small fire at San Juan South Secondary on Saturday, Minister of Education Anthony Garcia said he was generally pleased with the smooth reopening of schools nationwide. He said the ministry continues to work towards providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students.

Speaking at a press conference at Education Towers, St Vincent Street in Port of Spain, Garcia claimed a contractor working at the Diego Martin Boys’ RC school, on Sunday sent him pictures of clothing and refuse which appeared to have been flushed down toilets which contributed to the clogging of sewers.

He said such actions appeared to be deliberate and he referred to the perpetrators as deranged. “We have had quite a few challenges with respect to sewer systems and we have been able to overcome these challenges. However, I think I need to underline the fact that there are some persons who seem hell-bent on disrupting the functioning of our schools by throwing things in the sewer system.

“Fortunately the contractor was able to discern what was wrong and make the necessary repairs. Unfortunately we have persons – and I can only describe them as deranged minds – who are trying their best to disrupt classes.” Garcia revealed a small electrical fire broke out at the San Juan South Secondary school on Saturday afternoon. He said the fire, which appeared to have originated from the ceiling of a classroom, was contained and officials from the ministry and the Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) visited the school on Sunday to ensure the necessary repairs were done in time for yesterday’s reopening.

Referring to a protest at the Princes Town Presbyterian No 1 Primary School yesterday, Garcia said while he was aware of the urgent need for repairs, it was not possible at this time, owing to financial constraints, and alternative arrangements have been made with the Presbyterian No 2 Primary School.