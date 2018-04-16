"Cowman" killed

Breaking
Tuesday 17 April 2018
35-year-old Darren King was shot and killed while liming at the corner of Gibson Trace and the Old St Joseph Rd in Laventille this afternoon

Former convicted arsonist Darren King aka "Cowman", was shot and killed while standing at the corner of Gibson Trace and the Old St Joseph Road in Success Village, Laventille this afternoon.

According to reports King, 35 was confronted by his attacker while standing near his home in Laventille and was shot several times.

His killer fled the scene.

Residents heard the gunshots and upon checking saw King's bullet-riddled body.

Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) responded to the scene.

King was reportedly released from prison only two years ago for arson offenses and was known to officers for other crimes.

