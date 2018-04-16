Carapo house destroyed by fire

A Carapo father of three, his wife and children are homeless after their house was burnt yesterday morning.

The fire started at about 10.30 am.

Newsday was told Blaise Lewis, of Race Course Road, Carapo, was at work when he got a call that his house was on fire. By the time he arrived there, the house was destroyed.

Newsday was told, neighbours called the authorities and fire officers, despite not being able to save the house, managed to contain the blaze.

Lewis told reporters yesterday he will seek the help of relatives and close friends to find a place for him and his family to sleep.