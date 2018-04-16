2 killed in the west

WESTERN Division police and Homicide officers were yesterday searching for a man in his 20s for questioning on the murder of 21-year-old Mark Singh. The suspect was released from prison in December. Singh’s bullet-riddled body was found in a track close to his Upper Ross Lands, Bournes Road, St James home at around 3.30 pm on Sunday.

Police said Singh began dating a young woman who lived nearby, but when the suspect was released from prison he began threatening Singh, claiming the woman was his girlfriend. He told Singh to stay away from her. Investigators said Singh continued to visit the woman and the threats continued. On Sunday, on the way to the woman’s home, he was ambushed and shot several times.

Neighbours found his body and called the police. A team led by Insp Godfrey Vincent and homicide officers visited along with the district medical officer and the body taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Police searched for the suspect who, they believe, has gone into hiding.

Hours later, at 9.30 pm, 23-year-old Shaquille Williams of Western Main Road, Carenage, was shot dead as he walked through a savannah close to his home. Residents told police they heard gunshots and found Williams’s body. Police said he had no criminal record. The two murders pushed the toll to 156 for the year as compared to 155, for the corresponding period, last year.