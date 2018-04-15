Two shot dead in Central

TWO men were shot and killed in separate incidents in central Trinidad early yesterday morning.

One of the victims was unidentified up to late yesterday but the other is, Ordel Philbert, 29, also known as “Foots,” of Perseverance Village, Couva.

According to a police report, at about 1 am yesterday, a passer-by stumbled upon the body of a man along the roadside in Connecter Road, Carlsen Field. Police were called to the scene. A district medical officer (DMO) pronounced the man dead and ordered its removal to the Forensic Science Centre. Police said the man, who was of African descent had bled from a bullet wound to the head. He had a tattoo with the word “life” on his lower right arm. Police also said the man who is 5’ 7” tall was wearing a white three-quarters pants, a white shirt and Jordan sneakers.

Police are asking members of the public to come forward with information that would assist in identifying the man.

In the second incident, police said that, at about 1.20 am, Philbert, a father of one, was standing outside his Farm Road, Perservance Village, home when a car pulled up in front.

Police reports said three masked men got out of the car and began shooting at Philbert who slumped to the ground and died. Philbert sustained bullet wounds to the chest and lower abdomen. Police said that 15 spent shells were found near the body. Philbert lived with his seven-year-old daughter at the address.