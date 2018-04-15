Mitchell wants to re-brand TT

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell greets a boy at yesterday’s health fair held at the Pleasantville Community Centre.

NEW Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell wants to re-brand TT to increase tourists attraction.

He has already started meeting with different stakeholders to begin the re-branding process.

The San Fernando East Member of Parliament was attending a health fair in his constituency at the Pleasantville Community Centre when, in speaking to the media, he said, “I will ensure that our markets know what we have to offer and our products offered is of a high standard so there can be increased visitor arrivals.”

Discussing some details of the re-branding strategies, Mitchell said there were untouched markets in the country that must be tapped into to increase tourist attraction. The country has a niche market for exhibitions, Carnival, parties and fetes. He said that the tourism sector needs a lot more attention and given 2015 and 2016 low energy prices, there is need now more than ever to diversify the economy and tourism must lead the way.

Mitchell said his transition from Housing Minister to Tourism Minister had been smooth. He said his priorities would be meeting with different stakeholders to discuss the way forward.

Aside from his ministerial duties, Mitchell assured his constituents that he would make a greater effort to spend more time in his constituency to ensure they received the services they deserved.

“We have to satisfy all the stakeholders. There are parliamentary duties and constituency duties and the constituents come first at all times. When you are in government you have many different challenges. The constituents will always want to see you more and more. I will always make myself available.”

Director of Health at the South West Regional Health Authority Dr Albert Persaud, speaking at the health fair, announced that several new clinics, which included child development, mental health, child guidance, were to be opened. Persaud also recommended that the Ministry of Health be renamed the Ministry of Health and Wellness. He called for the implementation of systems for proactive health programmes.

Persaud said that if people engaged in preventative care, there would be less burdens on the nation’s hospitals.