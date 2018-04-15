Jazz Under the Stars at Green Meadows

Elan Parle

The Rotary Club of Maraval’s signature fundraiser for 2018, Jazz Under the Stars, will feature acclaimed recording artistes, from Arturo Tappin to Elan Parle, to joint 2018 Chutney Soca Monarch winers Nishard "Nishard M" Mayrhoo and Neval Chatelal.

Rocker Nigel Rojas, of Orange Sky, is also a headliner for the show which takes place on April 21, from 5 pm, at at the Green Meadows estate in Santa Cruz.

The popular jazz concert, which was launched in 2012 at Waterville Estate, Santa Cruz, with just 100 patrons, has more than quadrupled in size over the past seven years. True to the genre, improvisation is up-front with Neval Chatelal and Nishal M showcasing a much-anticipated chutney-jazz blend, while The Good Vibez Band, and Samuel Thomas as well as the Moore Music Productions family will add to the musical mix. All proceeds from the event goes towards the administration and funding of fundamental strategic projects the Rotary Club of Maraval has developed over the past 25 years.

“The concert promises to be incredibly fun and entertaining, all for a good cause in an exceptionally beautiful setting,” explained Maureen Aarons, club president.

“This year is our silver anniversary gift to celebrate 25 years as a chartered club with a mission to serve. Proceeds will go towards supporting our charities, as well as primarily improving the maintenance of our music programme at the La Seiva RC Primary School in Maraval; a literacy programme at the Rampanalgas RC Primary School and at the Maximum Security Prison," Aarons said.

"The funds raised will also enable the sponsorship of two secondary school students to attend the 2018 World Affairs Seminars in Wisconsin, as well as to support the administrative fund of the Trinidad Rotaract clubs.”

The concert will offer a full bar and food on sale, chairs available, door prizes, mats and coolers allowed, secure parking, and gates will open at 4 pm.

Visit JAZZUNDERTHESTARS2018 on Facebook and Instagram for more information or call: 313-4102, 621-1427, 730-3103, 678-1139 or 680-1068.