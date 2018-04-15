Jabloteh inch closer to fourth straight sweep

SAN JUAN Jabloteh, for the first time this season, lead all three divisions in the Flow Youth Pro League, inching closer towards a record-extending fourth consecutive clean sweep of Trinidad and Tobago’s top youth competition.

Jabloteh have held the lead in the Under-16 and Under-18 standings for almost the entire 2018 season and maintained their places at the summit with victories over Central FC at San Juan North Secondary last Sunday.

Trent Weekes (28th), Malachai Daniel (47th), Keanu John (53rd) and Stefan Auguste (58th) each found the back of the net to earn hosts Jabloteh a 4-2 win in the Under-16 division over Central before picking up maximum three points over the Couva Sharks by default in the Under-18 division.

Most importantly, Jabloteh enjoyed a brilliant start to the day with their Under-14 outfit defeating Central FC 8-0 to move to the top of the division’s standings for the first time this season after previous leaders W Connection where held to a goalless draw by Police FC in a top-of-the-table clash in St Augustine.

Jaheim Faustin (10th, 17th and 26th) scored a hat-trick, putting his tally at seven goals from as many games this season, while Jearon Ellis (23rd and 47th) opened his account with a double on a morning that also saw a goal each from Trevlon Weekes (fourth), Elijah Gravesande (12th) and Deshawn Brown (65th) in the comfortable Jabloteh Under-14 win.

Jabloteh, however, are not in the clear with two match days left against North East Stars and Club Sando.

The San Juan side are only one point ahead of the pack with Morvant Caledonia United, W Connection and Police FC all within striking distance.

Morvant Caledonia jumped two spots up into second with a 4-2 win over Club Sando Under-14s thanks to a goal each from Abdul-Quddoos Hypolite (13th), Josiah Wilson (32nd), Giovanni Warner (50th) and Romario Nelson (60th), but are only ahead of Connection by goal-difference.

Jabloteh, defeated just once this season from all divisions, are two points ahead of second-positioned Club Sando on the Under-16 ladder and four points clear of challengers Point Fortin Civic on the Under-18 standings.

But with two matches left, the defending champions can’t afford any slip up.

Today’s Match Day Eight fixtures –

Central FC vs Police FC, 10am (U14), 2pm (U16), 4pm (U18) at Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field.

Club Sando vs Point Fortin Civic, 10am (U14), 2pm (U16), 4pm (U18) at Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field.

St Ann’s Rangers vs W Connection, 10am (U14), 2pm (U16), 4pm (U18) at St Augustine Secondary.

North East Stars vs San Juan Jabloteh, 10am (U14), 2pm (U16), 4pm (U18) at Larry Gomes Stadium.

Defence Force FC vs Morvant Caledonia United, 10am (U14), 2pm (U16) at Trinity College East.