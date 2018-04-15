Dillon, Cyrus, Cato in TT team to face Panama

In this September 4,2015 file photo, Mexico midfielder Javier Aquino (8) passes the ball as TT defender Daneil Cyrus (23) defends during the first half during an international friendly, in Salt Lake City, USA. TT coach Dennis Lawrence named his squad to face Panama in a friendly on Tuesday.

BELGIAN-BASED striker Nicholas Dillon has been named on the 24-man TT squad selected by coach Dennis Lawrence for Tuesday’s friendly football international versus Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

“The team is shaping up nicely and with the addition of Dillon it gives us another huge option in the attack,” Lawrence said. “We did not expect many foreign-based players to be available for this match as it fall outside the FIFA window, so when we got information on his availability it was an easy decision to have him join the training squad.”

Dillon, who plays for Belgian Third Division team Patro Eisden Maasmechelen, will have some of his former national Under-20 teammates Justin Sadoo, Taryk Sampson and Kathon St Hillaire.

The biggest boost to the team will arguably be the additions of Daneil Cyrus and Cordell Cato, who both indicated their availability for the match and will be arriving today.

Cyrus with 71 caps will be the most experienced player in the line-up just ahead of goalkeeper Marvin Phillip with 65. The versatile defender who plays for Juticalpa FC of Honduras will be aiming to play his part in maintaining TT’s international “clean sheet streak” which now stands at four matches. Cato at the other end of the pitch will give the team some pace and trickery in the midfield. According to Lawrence, “A good team performance, will bring the result. That’s what I am looking for, a good all-round team performance. We have individuals with a lot of talent, even young Judah Garcia has been impressive in training but against an organised opponent like Panama, team is key.” The TT-Panama game will begin at 7.30 pm. Gates open at 5.30pm and tickets will be sold at the venue at a cost of $40 for adults and children Under-16 $20.

SQUAD -

GOALKEEPERS: Marvin Phillip, Adrian Foncette, Andre Marchan.

DEFENDERS: Daneil Cyrus, Maurice Forde, Rhondel Gibson, Curtis Gonzales, Triston Hodge, Alvin Jones, Taryk Sampson.

MIDFIELDERS: Hashim Arcia, Cordell Cato, Judah Garcia, Nathaniel Garcia, Kevon Goddard, Isaiah Hudson, Jared London, Reon Moore, Jameel Neptune, Kathon St Hillaire, Justin Sadoo.

STRIKERS: Nicholas Dillon, Marcus Joseph, Akeem Roach.