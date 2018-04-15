Barnwell, Khan lead Comets charge

Christopher Banswell, of Comets, flicks a shot past slips in a match against Merryboys at Pierre Road Recreation Ground , Charlieville yesterday.

Nickolai Madray

ALESCON COMETS closed day on on 161 runs for the loss of five wickets in their quest to secure their first TT Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership I Division title in over a decade, facing Merry Boys in the final round of matches at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Chaguanas, yesterday.

Rain, however, ruined two sessions of play, with the first ball being bowled at 3pm.

Comets started positively and Guyana’s Christopher Barnwell led the attack with the bat as he topscored with 52 runs, including four fours and three sixes. Imran Khan is on 27 runs not out, and he will be looking to work magic with the ball some time today and stop Merry Boys from dampening their weekend. Comets captain Vikash Mohan stroked 29 runs while Andy Gobin contributed 23 runs to the scoreboard.

Merry Boys’ Uthman Mohammed took two wickets for 40 runs and Richard Harris also took a couple of wickets for 44 runs, as Merry Boys kept Comets’ batsmen from scoring too freely.

Comets are atop the points standings with 101 points, and with the final day today, will be hoping to post a decent total and hopefully pick up first innings points to dethrone Queen’s Park I as league champs.

The only team with a mathematical chance of overhauling Comets are Central Sports, who are playing First Citizens Clarke Road at the Invaders Ground in Felicity.

Central gained three match points in their match as they made 256, all out, after 56.3 overs in their first innings. Clarke Road ended the day on 82 runs for the loss of two wickets after 30.4 overs.

Other Scores

At Felicity: CENTRAL SPORTS 256 - Kamil Pooran 58, Kjorn Ottley 56; Ahkeel Mollon 4/55, Yannick Ottley 4/61 vs CLARKE ROAD 86/3 - Yannick Ottley 54, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 24 not out.

At Queen’s Park Oval: QUEEN’S PARK I 214 - Yannic Cariah 71, Nicholas Pooran 56, Darren Bravo 53; Andre Bryce 5/33 vs RAW FITNESS VICTORIA UNITED 72/3 - Marcelle Jones 26 not out; Khary Pierre 1/0, Shannon Gabriel 1/16, Anderson Phillip 1/19.

At Syne Village, Penal: POWERGEN 125/9 dec - Aaron Jones 29, Teshawn Castro 27, Andre Fletcher 16; Namir Suepaul 5/49, Dominic Drakes 2/20 and 5/1 vs QUEEN’s PARK II 184 - Jonathan Augustus 73, Sherwin Peters 33, Joshua Ramdoo 25; Kavesh Kantasingh 5/47, Ansil Bhaggan 3/49.