American pair capture Under-18 singles titles

USA's Sopfia Rojas chases a return against Sasha Wood, during a match for the Bmobile Trinity Tennis Cup, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua yesterday.

THE AMERICAN pair of Blaise Bicknell and Sasha Wood lived up to their respective billings as the top seeds, and favourites, as they captured the boys and girls Under-18 singles titles yesterday, as the ITF/COTECC Trinity Cup 2018 concluded at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Both finals were all-American affairs, but the number one seeds had little to no trouble in earning straight-set wins.

Bicknell got past seventh seed Andre Mariados 6-4, 6-3 in the boys decider while Wood breezed past second seed Sofia Rojas 6-0, 6-1.

Other Results –

Girls Under-12 final: Cameron Wong (TT) bt Jordane Dookie (TT) 6-0, 6-1.

Boys Under-12 third-place match: Beckham Sylvester (TT) bt Daniel Jeary (TT) 6-2, 6-0.

Girls Under-12 third-place match: Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph (TT) bt Inara Chin Lee (TT) 6-2, 6-1.

Boys Under-12 ninth-place match: Alexander Merry (TT) bt Callum Koylass (TT) 6-4, 6-2.

Boys Under-12 fifth-place match: James Hadden (TT) bt Zachery Byng (TT) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Boys Under-12 doubles first round: Leeum Chan Pak (TT)/Alexander Merry (TT) bt Nathen Martin (TT)/Jace Quashie (TT) 7-5, 2-6, 10-8.

Boys Under-12 doubles semi-finals: Callum Koylass (TT)/Antonio Warner (Bermuda) bt Daniel Jeary (TT)/Beckham Sylvester (TT) by walkover; Leeum Chan Pak (TT)/Alexander Merry (TT) bt Zachery Byng (TT)/James Hadden (TT) 4-6, 6-1, 13-11.

Boys Under-12 final: Leeum Chan Pak (TT)/Alexander Merry (TT) bt Callum Koylass (TT)/Antonio Warner (Bermuda) 6-4, 6-3.