Young: I paid no ransom

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young yesterday said he did not pay any ransom to kidnappers to free his ex-stepdaughter Krystiana Sankar. Young is also Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP.

Speaking while the House of Representatives was in session, Young said, “I have seen reports of the payment of a ransom. There was absolutely no payment of any ransom by either myself or her immediate family.”

Asked if the police had any leads Young replied, “As far as I am aware, there is an ongoing investigation. I have had no contact with the police whatsoever during the course of today.” He said he was not getting involved and is merely awaiting the outcome of the investigation. Young did not believe the swiftness of Sankar’s return was because of her relationship to him and the fact he is a Cabinet minister. “I don’t think it has anything to do with influence,” he said. Asked to comment on claims that Sankar knew her kidnappers, Young replied, “I don’t have an answer to that question.”

He said he first learnt about Sankar’s abduction around 7 pm on Thursday, when one of her friends contacted him. Questioned about security around Sankar since her return, Young said he would not comment on, “any arrangements surrounding her.”

He said Sankar’s successful return was further evidence of his Government working assiduously, “and assisting law enforcement to get them more efficient to protect the people of TT.”