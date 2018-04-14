Venezuelan among 12 held

A 27-year-old illegal Venezuelan immigrant was among 12 people arrested in two exercises at the Foreshore and East Port-of-Spain on Thursday. A stolen taxi was also seized and the 42-year-old driver arrested.

The exercises were led by head of Port-of-Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and included Supt Hercules, ASPs Corbett and Maharaj, Insps Powder, Vincent and others.

At the foreshore, Port of Spain CID along with their colleagues from the Western Division, Guard and Emergency Branch, traffic wardens and licensing officers carried out the exercise between 8 am and midday.

Thirty traffic tickets were issued, and they detained an illegal Venezuelan immigrant, a 42-year-old taxi driver who was found driving a stolen taxi with the chassis number cut out and two others were held on outstanding warrants.

At East Port of Spain, eight people were held for shootings and robberies.