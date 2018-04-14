Two in court for kidnapping

Two men were on Tuesday taken before a San Fernando magistrate charged with the March 28 kidnapping of a man in Claxton Bay. Kervin Joseph, 27, and Kelon Ansola, 29, of Mon Repos, stood before senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine, who read the charges to them.

The charges are that they unlawfully took Dwayne Marcano against his will and also robbed him of a gold band valued $1,600, gold earrings valued $1,200, a Samsung cellphone valued $2,000, and 1,000 in cash.

The incident allegedly occurred in St Margaret’s Village, Claxton Bay.

The charge further read that the men also used personal violence against Marcano.

A second charge was that on another day they had in their possession a gun and 13 rounds of ammunition. A third charge read separately to Joseph was that on April 7 he entered a bar in Mon Repos and robbed a woman of $3,000. The charges were laid indictably by Cpl Dickie of the Southern Division Task Force.

The accused men were not called upon to enter any plea.

The magistrate refused Ansola bail and told him he could apply to a judge in chambers for bail. She granted Joseph bail of $400,000 to be approved by a clerk of the peace. Joseph was also ordered to report to the Mon Repos Police Station twice a week.

The case was adjourned to April 27.