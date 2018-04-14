Toyer earns silver at USA Karate Open

Anamika Toyer

Anamika Toyer, 8, grabbed silver medals in kata and kumite at the USA Open karate tournament held at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas two weeks ago. She was part of a team from Shotokan Karate International Federation Trinidad and Tobago (SKIFTT), representing Trinidad and Tobago at the tournament. Her coach Cindy Guevara (4th Dan), came away with a bronze in the kumite in her division.

Toyer, a student at the Maria Regina Grade school, won a gold medal in kata last year at the Trinidad and Tobago Karate Union (TTKU) national tournament held on September 23 in Trinidad. She attended the New York Open Karate Tournament held on October 9, 2016 in Valhalla, New York, where she won gold in kumite and bronze in kata.

Also competing at the USA Open tournament were Toyer’s brother, Tristan, who also attends Maria Regina Grade School, and Shanika Hernandez, a student of Trinity College and national competitor, who took part in the Elite division of the tournament. Both were unsuccessful in making the finals.