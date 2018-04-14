Teen suspect not interviewed

The 17-year-old boy detained in connection with the murder of 15-month-old Raquel George is yet to be interviewed by investigators. Newsday understands the boy was held on Thursday evening after a massive manhunt by police, but no official statement has been taken from him.

The teen, a close male relative, was left to care for Raquel by her mother, Charlene George, on Wednesday morning at the Secondary School Road home the three shared in Palo Seco. George, a member of the Special Reserve Police, went to work and returned around 8pm on Wednesday.

Police said the child’s father Sherwin John, also an SRP, works with the Praedial Larceny Squad. When George returned to the one-bedroom ply board house, the child was unresponsive and the teen was nowhere to be found.

The child was taken to the Siparia Health Facility, where she was pronounced dead.