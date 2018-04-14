Spectacular journey for the family

Rebecca Elias as Princess Jewel goes shopping in the marketplace.

The Spectacular Zico which is being staged by Carvalho Productions begins its journey in Port of Spain next week. The family-oriented production is the creation of founder, producer and veteran actor Fareid Carvalho and aims to use theatre to teach and send positive message to the youth.

The play deals with family life and the struggles of a single-parent home facing adversity. It also focuses on the power of love and friendship and respecting both humans and animals.

The production opens at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, from April 17 to 24 with daily school shows at 9.30 am and 1.30 pm, and weekend shows at 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm.

On April 26 and 27, the play goes to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (Sapa) for shows at 9 am and 12 pm.

Carvalho teams up with multiple Cacique Award winner and actor Penelope Spencer for this new production which also introduces new talent and promises riveting performances.

“The production promises the usual Carvalho signature of fun filled learning, diversity of our local culture, importance of respecting our elders and also includes riveting acting performances, exciting dance numbers, theatrical makeup and breathtaking sets,” Carvalho said in a media release.

This localised tale opens in a market scene with a grand palace as the backdrop, where a young peasant girl runs into a young boy and there is a little spark as they smile and sing together.

“We will soon learn that this young peasant girl is actually Jewel (played by Rebecca Elias) the princess of the kingdom and the boy we learn is Aldon (Carvalho) who goes through some difficult decisions that most children have in growing up. Thankfully he makes all the correct decisions with the help of his friends such as Wally, Cat, Monkey, Mat and the rest of the cast. He then gets his wish of marrying the princess,” Carvalho said. This production, the release said, is approved by the Ministry of Education and is sponsored in part by Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts; Little Caesars Pizza; Popeyes; Burger King; Dairy Dairy; bmobile; Maritime Financial Group; First Citizens; Duracell; National Flour Mills Ltd, iCool, Pringles, Ovaltine, PediaSure; Purell; Fitzroy and Skittles. For more info: Facebook: Carvalho Productions.