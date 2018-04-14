Murder in Maloney

Relatives of Keston Prince, a 33-year-old man who was murdered in Maloney on Thursday night, said despite rumours on social media, the father of one was not a killer. Relatives said Prince was a casualty of a rivalry between two warring gangs which he was drawn into after he and a close friend became bitter enemies.

Prince, originally from Port of Spain, was shot dead at Building 14, Maloney. A relative said Princes was speaking to a family member of his enemy when at about 9 pm, gunmen stormed the building and shot him dead. The relative said he was running to his car, when he ran past two hooded men, whose faces were hidden.

At the time there was a light downpour, so the relative didn’t pay the two men any mind. Moments later, he heard gunshots and was told by other family members that Prince was just gunned down. Relatives told Newsday this was not the first attempt on Prince’s life. He was shot four times before and was plagued with threats from gunmen.

They said because of the constant threats to his life, Prince went to extreme measures to protect himself and the people around him. “He got locked up with a firearm, but in this world where people are threatening you, you have to do anything you can to protect yourself.

Sometimes you get yourself in a situation that you never thought would have gotten so serious and when you try to come out of it in a particular way, it is too late so you have to go all the way. He wasn’t perfect, but at the end of the day he was still very loving.”