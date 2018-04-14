Man on trial for killing fellow villager

The murder trial of a man who allegedly shot and killed a fellow villager back in 2009, began in the San Fernando High Court on Wednesday.

Derrick Cudjoe, also called “Puss”, went on trial before Justice Maria Wilson and a 12-member jury in the Third Criminal Assizes. He is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Steve Roopchand of Friendship Village in San Fernando. Cudjoe lives near Roopchand’s home.

Opening the State’s case against Cudjoe, prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal told the jury that around 7.30 pm on April 19, 2009, Roopchand was walking towards his home near the Friendship Village Recreation Grounds.

His mother Elsie and wife were with him, while his father and sister were on a landing watching the grounds. A man dressed in black clothing ran up to Roopchand and relatives heard gunshots, which sounded like firecrackers. The gunman ran off as Roopchand fell to the ground with two gunshots to his back. Elsie said: “Puss, you shoot meh son!”

The relatives ran towards Roopchand and he said: “Ma, Puss shoot meh. Take care of meh children.” He later died. Defence attorney Ernest Koylass, SC, is representing Cudjoe.

The trial is ongoing.