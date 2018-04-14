Indarsingh thrown out House by Speaker

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh FILE PHOTO

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives Bridgid Annisette-George yesterday ejected Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh from the House. This happened after Opposition MPs protested Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s accusation that the former People’s Partnership (PP) government refused to investigate sexual harassment allegations against its members.

As he defended the process which led to the firing of Diego Martin Central MP Darryl Smith as a minister in the Ministry of Housing on Tuesday, Rowley told Opposition MPs, “This matter is no more urgent than allegations that were made when you were in government.”

Opposition MPs shouted across the floor at him, but Rowley countered, “Don’t play holier than thou for me.” He said members of the public “were reporting in the media” about similar allegations under the PP. As Opposition MPs continued to protest, Rowley reiterated, “Sexual harassment in public office did not start under this government.” He reiterated to MPs that he first learnt about the allegations against Smith when a question was raised in the House.

He said Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi made it clear that the matter of the settlement and the payment of that settlement was “in the context of a wrongful dismissal by way of process” and not sexual harassment. That was the issue that the Government was dealing with at the Industrial Court.”

Rowley confirmed that he asked Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis to investigate the process whereby the dismissal of Carrie-Ann Moreau took place at the Sport Ministry and how the matter ended up in the Industrial Court. Robinson-Regis on Tuesday said the report she provided to Rowley helped him to reshuffle the Cabinet on Monday. In that reshuffle, Smith was reassigned from the Sport Ministry to the Housing Ministry. When Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked Rowley what was the new information which led him to fire Smith from the Housing Ministry, Rowley said he was under “no obligation” as prime minister to say, “why I came to that conclusion.”

Referring to the committee appointed to review the circumstances surrounding Moreau’s dismissal and the settlement paid to her, Rowley said these were “competent people” and MPs should await the outcome of their investigation. The committee is expected to report in two weeks. As Opposition MPs continued to shout at Government MPs, Annisette-George took issue with Indarsingh’s outburst of “tell us if you are retrieving the money.” Indarsingh withdrew his comment. Seconds later, Annisette-George cautioned Princes Town MP Barry Padarath for a remark he made. As Padarath made a second remark, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh quipped, “He has to withdraw it unconditionally.” Indarsingh continued to argue and Annisette-George invited him to “take a walk”, calm his emotions and return to the chamber.

Opposition Chief Whip David Lee argued there was no standing order to direct MPs to take a walk. Opposition MPs thumped their desk as Indarsingh told Annisette-George he would abide by her ruling if she told him what standing order she was referring to. She told Indarsingh, “This is not a conversation.” She said Indarsingh refused to leave the Chamber when she gave him the opportunity to do so, three times.

“I now deem your conduct to amount to gross disorder and I am asking you to withdraw from the Chamber for the rest of today’s sitting,” she said.