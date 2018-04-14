Borel fourth in women’s shot put final

TT’s Shakeil Waithe competes in the men’s javelin qualifying at Carrara Stadium during the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, yesterday.

VETERAN CLEOPATRA Borel finished fourth in the women’s shot put final yesterday, as the 2018 Commonwealth Games continued at the Gold Coast, Australia.

The 2006 Commonwealth bronze medallist saved her best throw for her sixth and last effort – 18.05 metres.

But the 39-year-old was unable to land a spot on the medal rostrum, as Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd prevailed with 19.36 metres, followed by Commonwealth record holder, Dame Valerie Adams (18.70m) and Canada’s Brittany Crew (18.32m).

Shakeil Waithe booked a place in today’s javelin final, set to commence at 12.35 am (TT time).

The 22-year-old was fifth in Group A, in the qualifying phase, with a best throw of 75.21 metres.

However, his effort ensured that he was among the 12 who moved into today’s decider.

The men’s 4x400m relay team, the current world champions, will be aiming to replicate their 2017 success in London, England today at the Carrara Stadium.

The foursome of Renny Quow, Deon Lendore, Lalonde Gordon and Machel Cedenio initially placed fifth in the second of two first round heats, in a time of three minutes 5.84 seconds.

Jamaica (3:03.97), India (3:04.05) and the Bahamas (3:04.62) were the top three teams but Australia, who were finished fourth, were disqualified, resulting in a fifth-placed spot for Turks and Caicos Islands (3:13.70). All five finishers advanced to today’s final, carded for 3.07 am (TT time), since, in the first heat, only Botswana (3:05.01), Kenya (3:15.52) and Fiji (3:19.19) completed the race.

TT will begin today’s race in lane one, next to Turks and Caicos (lane two), Botswana (lane three), Kenya (lane four), India (lane five), Jamaica (lane six), Fiji (lane seven) and the Bahamas (lane eight).

Also on today’s agenda will be the women’s 4x100m relay final, set for 12.57 am (TT time). TT are drawn in lane eight, alongside Jamaica (one), Australia (two), Ghana (three), Cameroon (four), England (five), Nigeria (six) and the Bahamas (seven).

The men’s 4x100m relay team had a breakdown in communication, during the handover of batons between second leg Marc Burns and third leg Nathan Farinha, and did not finish heat one in the first round yesterday.

The other members of the TT quartet were Keston Bledman (first leg) and Emmanuel Callender (last leg).

South Africa won the race in 38.71 seconds, with Australia (38.78) and Sri Lanka (39.47) trailing. The men’s 4x100m relay final will be staged today.

Yesterday, the pair of rifle shooters, Roger Daniel and Rhodney Allen did not advance to the final of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s competition, at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

After two days of qualifiers, Daniel was 10th with a total of 537-7 while Allen was 12th with 516-6.

The top six contested the final.