TT Spirit goes on sea trial again

The T&T Spirit docked outside the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal on Monday.

The TT Spirit underwent yet another sea trial yesterday as the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) attempts to get the vessel back up to ship shape and back in operation on the sea bridge.

The inter-island ferry has been out of service since last year when it had been placed on dry dock for repairs and maintenance. The TT Express was also out of service which just left fast ferry Cabo Star operating between the two islands. Caribbean Airlines was still assisting the PATT with transporting ferry passengers who had confirmed tickets.

Yesterday PATT chairman Lyle Alexander said the Spirit was out on the water after lunch and they were awaiting the final results. He said problems that cropped up over the weekend had been sorted out.

“As we speak they are on the water somewhere. After this run we would get the certification we are looking for. That is what we are hoping for today,” Alexander said.

The PATT was seeking a five-year certification for the vessel.

Alexander could not say when the TT Express would be back on stream.

“For all intents and purposes the TT Express is out of service for repairs. The length of time we cannot speculate right now. The Cabo Star is still functioning and Caribbean Airlines is still working with the port to facilitate ferry passengers with confirmed tickets.”