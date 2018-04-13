South U-17s beat Central in Shell Final

South’s Antonio Gomez, left, receives his Man-of-the-Match award from TTCB official Dudnath Ramkessoon.

ANTONIO GOMEZ played a match-winning innings of 67 on Wednesday to propel South Zone to a convincing four-wicket victory against Central in the final of the Shell sponsored Under-17 Inter Zone cricket competition.

Central Zone, batting first after being sent in, notched 182 all out in 46.5 overs at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. But South cruised to the championship title, finishing on 183 for the loss of six wickets in 33.5 overs.

“Man-of-the-Match” Gomez slammed eight boundaries and got useful support from Ryan Beharry (21), Tariq Mohammed (18), and Gregory Nandlal and Chris Sadanan, who contributed 14 each.

For Central, the most successful bowler was Sameer Ali who took three wickets for 46 runs in his allotted ten overs.

The Central Zone total was built around a top score of 38 from Jaydon Seales, Anil Pitiram who made 35 and Shiva Sankar (32), but steady bowling from Jaden Agard (three for 24), Ryan Bandoo, Darren Samlal, and Kristian Bernard (two apiece) kept South in the game.

As expected, the best batsman award went to South’s Gomez for his outstanding innings, while teammate Agard grabbed the bowling honours. Aaron Bankay of Central Zone was adjudged the best fieldsman.

The Under-17 cricketers will now begin preparations in earnest for the regional tournament which will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago from July 8 to 18, with two trial matches this weekend.