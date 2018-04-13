Regulaz launch Show Me

The Regulaz performs Show Me, on stage after launching the video in their home community of Paradise Heights, Morvant.

POPULAR hip-hop/pop group, The Regulaz brought Easter joy to their Paradise Heights, Morvant community last weekend as their Tropical Paradise record label hosted a launch party for the premiere of their latest music video, Show Me.

Residents enjoyed the afternoon’s entertainment which included music provided by popular community DJs and 96.1 OJO World personalities, Tommy and Ding Dong, small-goal football competition, bikini car wash and other fun activities. There were also several customised vehicles on display from the Different Concepts crew. The Show Me music video was unveiled around 9 pm and was performed by the group in what was describe as a welcome home event.

“We spent a good while outside in the US over the last few years,” group member Kerdell “Nessy” Phillips said in a media release. “So this is like a welcome back home kinda project,” added Jason “Duc J” Dick.

“At the end of the day we are The Regulaz so we can’t forget about home base. This is where we grew up and first started working on making our dreams a reality, so it’s only right that we big up the hood and pay respects to the people and the community we came from.”

Following a guest performance from reggae artiste/collaborator, Touchy, The Regulaz then officially introduced their new label-mate, collaborator and sister-in-music, 19-year-old, “Niyoka Love” Joseph.