President Weekes lauds Richards, TT athletes

President Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday lauded the achievement of Trinidad and Tobago’s latest Commonwealth gold medallist Jereem Richards. The 24 year old won gold in the men’s 200m final as action continued at the Carrara Stadium in the Gold Coast, Australia. “Congratulations Jereem Richards. The country is once again bathed in golden light thanks to your magnificent victory in the Commonwealth Games 200m men’s final. This is the first time since 1966 that Trinidad and Tobago athletes have won multiple gold medals at the Commonwealth Games - Michelle-Lee Ahye’s historic Women’s 100m final gold medal and now Jereem’s,” she said.

“As Patron of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee, I also take this opportunity to recognise our other historic medal-winner Dylan Carter who won this country’s first ever medal for swimming at the Commonwealth Games. Truly this has been an historic meet for Trinidad and Tobago.

“Heartiest congratulations to all our winning athletes at the Commonwealth Games. Kudos also to our other athletes who did not medal but gave it their best. This is all your country can ask of you and I thank you for your effort and sacrifice. Keep shining. You serve as inspiration for those who would follow in your footsteps.”