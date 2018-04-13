NGC and CNC reach agreement, gas supply resumes

Energy Minister Franklin Khan.

THE NATIONAL Gas Company and the Caribbean Nitrogen Company (CNC) have reached an agreement and gas supply has resumed to CNC, reported Leader of Government Business Franklin Khan.

He was responding to a question in Senate on Wednesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

He said negotiations resumed in February 2018 with the aim of arriving at mutually acceptable commercial terms to allow resumption of gas supply to the CNC plant.

“Both parties worked assiduously to resolve all outstanding issues and an agreement was finally reached on the key commercial terms to allow the signing of the long term contract on April 1, 2018. Effective April 2, 2018 the gas supply to CNC resumed. All’s well that end’s well.”

Mark asked what was the duration of the new contract and Khan said he would provide that at the next sitting. Mark then asked about the final price for the natural gas and other details of the contract but Khan said commercial contracts were strictly confidentially as Mark would know with his vast experience.

Khan also responded to a question about the total revenue gained from the rental of the Hasely Crawford Stadium/Jean Pierre Complex over the 2018 Carnival season. He reported the total revenue earned was $380,000 from the following: Breakfast Island, $30,000; Ladies Night Out, $60,000; Last Jam, $30,000; Punchy Punch, $30,000; Machel Monday, $200,000; Yuma Vibes, $30,000. He also reported fees for the Socadrome was waived by Sport Ministry.

He also responded to a question about repairs to the Stadium. Khan said routine repairs and maintenance work is done on an as needed basis and once funding becomes available the relevant personnel are sourced. He explained this is required due to the age of the facility being 35 years and 38 years for the stadium and complex respectively. On a leak on the eastern side of the stadium he said WASA was contacted and indicated piping has dropped causing the coupling to leak. Khan said drawings being sourced by the Sports Company for the portable water system to create a scope of works for the contractor to be engaged. He also reported the outdoor track had been built to international standards and both tracks had been upgraded in the last year.