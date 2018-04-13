Malabar Young Stars trounce Cooper’s Cricket Academy

CADE SEALEY registered a beaver-trick as Malabar Young Stars trounced Cooper’s Cricket Academy 7-0 in an Under-16 Division contest on Saturday, as action in the Republic Bank National Youth Football League East Zone continued at Constantine Park, Macoya.

Sealey got his name on the scoresheet in the ninth, 22nd, 23rd and 27th minutes, while Syon Prospere (60th), Jahleon Clarke (71st) and Isaiah Deeposingh (75th) got one each.

Also in the Under-16 Division, Adrenaline FA hammered Pelota FC 7-2.

Kwame Joseph notched a hat-trick, with items in the seventh, 18th and 45th, while Dahron Lopez netted a pair, in the 34th and 47th. Peter Morris and Threll Winter (70th) got a goal apiece for Adrenaline FA, while Johan Syms (27th and 68th) responded for Pelota FC.

The other two games in the division ended with 2-2 scorelines.

In the game between Cunupia Extreme and FC Santa Rosa, Zion Smith and Isaiah Raymond netted for Cunupia Extreme, while Isaiah Richardson (third) and Andrew Pereira (12th) scored for Santa Rosa.

Jaron Modeste (sixth) and Mickel Robinson (10th) gave Hearts of Maloney SCF a 2-0 lead over Prison Service FC, but Jaheim Hospedales replied, in the 66th and 75th.

Other Results:

Under-12 Division –

SAN JUAN JABLOTEH (4) – Jahmarley Caleb 6th; Kendell Castle 8th; Anthony Alexander 12th; Ahmad Mohammed 24th vs MATURA REUNITED FC (1) – Ty-reke James 20th.

PINTO UNITED SC (5) – Simeon Charles 1st; Deisean Plaza 15th, 21st, 30th, 40th vs FEBEAU GOVERNMENT (2) – own goal 12th; Richard Delancy 45th.

FC SANTA ROSA (4) – Johnathan Emrith 3rd, 6th, 14th; Zen-Isaac Reymo 37th vs ARIMA BOYS GOVERNMENT (0).

TRINCITY NATIONALS (3) – Khaleem Stewart 3rd; Oyimde Jackson 9th; Jeryl Hinkson 50th vs EXPRESS FC SS (3) – Kadine Hernandez 5th; Jehrell Ignatius 22nd; Shervan Samaroo 28th.

CUNUPIA EXTREME (5) – Tarique Abdulla 7th; Mark Thomas 13th, 30th; Malik Jarvis 15th; Kymani Anthony 35th vs EMPOWERED YOUTHS (0).

Under-14 Division –

CUNUPIA EXTREME (7) – Odele Larrier 11th; Jevauhn Thomas 23rd, 35th, 40th; Emmanuel Hunte 27th; Isiah Raymond 39th; Jeevon GRanderson 45th vs EXPRESS FC SS (1) – Aaliyah Trim 59th.

SAN JUAN JABLOTEH (2) – Thierry Henry 40th; Keshawn Diaz 60th vs MALABAR YOUNG STARS (0).

TRINCITY NATIONALS (2) – Caleb Hill; Jadon Stewart vs FC SANTA ROSA (0).