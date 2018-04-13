Hibiscus Ladies secure TTWCA Premiership crown

HIBISCUS LADIES secured the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) Premiership 50-overs crown, after an eight-wicket win over Players in the final round of league action last Sunday.

Hibiscus Ladies finished the league stage with 20 points from 10 matches, followed by Technocrats and Preysal Phoenix (19 apiece), Moosai (15), Players (seven) and Cricket Lovers (five).

At the Brazil Recreation Ground, Players were bowled out for 163 in 31.2 overs, with Shania Abdool hitting 86 while Nadia Mohammed made 14. Alice Collins took three wickets for 34 and Allison Collins 2/18 for Hibiscus.

In their reply, Hibiscus reached 164/2 in 23.4 overs, courtesy of Shari John’s 53, Natasha McLean’s unbeaten 52 and Karishma Ramharack’s 33.

In another Premiership encounter, at the Esmeralda Recreation Ground, Technocrats emerged victorious, over Preysal Phoenix, by a four-wicket margin.

Phoenix tallied 194/7 off 38 overs with Shenelle Lord scoring 48, national captain Merissa Aguilleira 47 and Renelle Dookie 39. Bowling for Technocrats, Alysha Gomez took 3/39 and Stephine Ragoonath 3/40.

Technocrats responded with 196/6 off 36.1 overs with Jodian Morgan unbeaten on 75 while Makela Jodhan chipped in with 22. Leandra Ramdeen got 2/42 for Phoenix.

And, in the day’s other contest between Moosai and Cricket Lovers, at the Pinto Recreation Ground in Arima, Moosai romped to a 191-run win.

Amanda Samaroo scored an unbeaten 118 while Leeann Kirby was at the other end on 61 as Moosai amassed 266/2 of 35 overs.

In their reply, Cricket Lovers reached 75/8 off 21.4 overs with Kirby taking 3/17, Kamara Ragoobar 2/12 and Kirbyina Alexander 2/35.

Nicole George scored 22 and Arielle Gomez 13 for Cricket Lovers.