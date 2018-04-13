Former Police Service Commission chair to go before SSC again

Former PSC chairman Dr Maria-Therese Gomes.

FORMER chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Maria-Therese Gomes has been asked to reappear before the special select committee next Tuesday to clarify the commission’s decision in the selection process for Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioners.

Sources said statements made by Gomes during her first appearance before the SSC will be re-examined.

The hearing will begin at 10 am and other members of the PSC, including its newest member, Bliss Seepersad, will also be required to attend and subject themselves to questions from the SSC.

Members of the recruitment firm KPMG have also been asked to attend

After Tuesday’s meeting the committee will decide on a date to meet to compile a report, which will then be made available to the House of Representatives.

Earlier this year the PSC submitted the names of acting DCPs Deodat Dulalchan and Harold Phillip as Deputy Commissioners. The Lower House rejected them and the Government and Opposition agreed to set up the committee.

The commission recruited KPMG to do background checks on candidates who made it to the short list. These checks entailed only checking on the certificates of good character presented by applicants.