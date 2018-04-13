Fans to pay $40 for TT vs Panama

FANS will have to pay $40, in both the covered and uncovered sections, to watch Trinidad and Tobago men’s football team friendly international match against Panama on Tuesday, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

And children under the age of 16 will enter the venue, anywhere, at a price of $20.

The game will kick off at 7.30 pm and will feature a locally-based TT outfit, since the match date falls outside of the FIFA international window.

The Panama team, preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, are due to arrive in Trinidad on Sunday.