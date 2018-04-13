Dance Inside Out

Soloist Dominique Bones a senior member of Metamorphosis Dance Company) goes through the dress rehersal for the four-day show called Inside Out.

American modern dancer and choreographer Martha Graham said dance is the hidden language of the soul of the body. The body’s soul is going to be on full display at Metamorphosis Dance Company’s Inside Out.

In its 23rd season, the well-known dance company says Inside Out is “a ground-breaking production, which will showcase the choreographic skills of international dance artists alongside those of the up and coming young talented Metamorphosis Dance Company members,” the company said in media release.

Many dancers will showcase their work at Inside Out which began last night and continues until Sunday. The shows, being held at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, runs from 6.30 pm except the Saturday show which begin at 7.30 pm.

Audiences can look forward to choreographer Taurus Broadhurst, founder and artistic director of Taurus Broadhurst Dance, an African contemporary company. The release said Broadhurst “will present his work grounded in traditional West African dance, fusing movement from modern dance, house and hip-hop to convey diverse, contemporary stories and to embody the griot tradition through movement.”

Terry Springer, professional dancer and student of past Caribbean School of Dancing (CSD) principal Patricia Roe will present Felicidad. Springer’s piece will blend his Trinidadian roots with styles learnt while living in Venezuela for 25 years.

“Springer, a former Best Village performer and student of past CSD principal Patricia Roe, is the artistic director of the Corearte Dance Company based in Venezuela. He has performed and choreographed in Venezuela for over 25 years and has now returned to Trinidad. He currently lectures at University of Trinidad and Tobago and conducts classes for the Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre,” the release said.

Artistic director Nancy Herrera’s five-piece choreography called Songs and Dances of the Island Suite opens the show. The first three pieces of the set was first presented in last year’s season. “It is classical ballet, a celebration of the sophisticated side of Trinidad and Tobago using folk songs and set in a Caribbean context,” the release added.

Recently appointed as principal of the CSD, Bridgette Wilson, “choreographer of the winning Carnival performances for Lost Tribe, brings her work off the Carnival road unto the Queen’s Hall stage. She is one of the prolific resident choreographers for Metamorphosis.”

CSD teacher Katherine Carrera and Metamorphosis company members Courtenay Thorne and Keanu Mohammed will also choreograph pieces for Inside Out.

“Founded in November 1994, Metamorphosis Dance Company is the performing dance company of the Caribbean School of Dancing (CSD). The dance company offers opportunity for growth and exposure to young, highly-trained local dancers through participation in high-level performances, collaborations and international theatre,” the release added.

The company’s was formed by three teachers from the CSD – Nancy Herrera, Carol Yip Choy and Christel De Souza (now residing in England), who were interested in establishing a professional dance company. Herrera continues as the company’s artistic director and is accompanied by rehearsal directors Bridgette Wilson and Cher Yanick Best. Once integrated into the company, all dancers are expected to be proficient, at a minimum, in classical ballet and modern dance. Most of the members have also achieved high levels of proficiency in Afro-Caribbean folk dance, jazz and tap. The majority of the repertoire is modern and contemporary.”