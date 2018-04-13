Cricket official Basdeo to be cremated today

THE LOCAL cricket fraternity is mourning the sudden passing of Camal Basdeo, long-serving administrator of the Preysal Sports Club, and a member of the National League Committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).

Yesterday, president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath extended condolences on behalf of the national sports organisation to Basdeo’s family, describing him as “dedicated and devoted to the sport of cricket.”

“Basdeo made a significant contribution to the Preysal Sports Club over the years and will be greatly missed. He also has been making a meaningful input in the National League Committee, and we all saddened by his passing,” Bassarath said.

The funeral service of Basdeo will be held today at Sanasie Street, Bank Village, Carapichaima from 9.30 am, and will be followed by his cremation under Hindu rites at the Caroni Cremation Site. Former Minister of Sport Manohar Ramsaran yesterday remembered Basdeo as “easy-going, fair, respectful, co-operative,” and said he would be sorely missed by his colleagues at the National League Committee.

“He made his contribution at several levels of the sport, as an administrator with Preysal Sports Club, and as a former umpire who presided at regional level,” said Ramsaran.

He said Basdeo was also associated with Allsport Promotions, headed by Tony Harford and was instrumental in the cricket tours the organisation made all across the world, including New Zealand.

Ramsaran said he also had the privilege of working with Basdeo at the Tourism Development Corporation on several projects and extended his sympathies to Basdeo’s family as they come to terms with their loss.