CEPEP contractors allegedly using contributions for expenses

The National Insurance Board (NIB) is investigating reports that contractors of the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) are using employees' NIS contributions for their business expenses.

The issue was raised on Friday as the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on finance and legal affairs met with officials of the NIB and the Finance Ministry at the Parliament building, Port of Spain.

JSC member Taharqa Obika asked about reports that some CEPEP contractors were using NIS contributions for their business expenses instead of remitting them to the fund.

NIB Executive Director Niala Persad-Poliah responded the matter was under investigation and NIB would report to the committee in writing.

Persad-Poliah said they had about 17,000 employers on a month to month basis.

JSC member Terrence Deyalsingh said there were therefore about 4,000 who were "iffy, dodgy or dicey" and asked how many had been taken to court.

Persad-Poliah responded she did not have the numbers of prosecutions but the NIB's efforts were focused on collections and when employers were indebted the first approach was to allow the employer to settle via instalments or a promissory note.