Biased and foolish commentary

THE EDITOR: What biased and overtly foolish commentary by the possibly English commentator in support of the English athlete.

Jereem “The Dream” Richards was going to pass the English athlete who was drifting to the very edge of his lane, his swinging arm clashing with “The Dream,” who was in the centre of his lane. And despite the clash, the momentum took “The Dream” over the line.

And after the disqualification, only then the possibly English commentator suddenly saw the interference by the English athlete. Remember the 1984 LA Olympics when the American commentator had to apologise for the overtly over-biased commentary over Mary Decker?

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail